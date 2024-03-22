First rocket launch from private pad delayed after countdown drill

CHENNAI: The launch of Agnikul Cosmos Private Limited’s first rocket Agnibaan Sub Orbital Technology Demonstrator (SOrTeD) was postponed due to ‘certain minor observations during the countdown rehearsals’ on Wednesday night.

The launch was earlier scheduled to take place on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

“Agnikul is holding the launch because of its abundant caution based on the minor observations. We will inform you the new date and time,” said a statement released from the centre.

The launch is significant since it is India’s first launch from a private launch pad and the rocket has the world’s first single piece 3D printed engine, which is indigenously designed and built.

The rocket was to be powered by a semi-cryogenic engine that uses commercially available aviation turbine fuel or kerosene and medical-grade liquid oxygen.

The launch of Agnikul follows up on the first launch which was made by an Indian space company, Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited in 2022, when it flew a solid fuelled sounding rocket from Sriharikota.