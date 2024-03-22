Headmaster of government arrested for harassing staff in TN's Valparai

COIMBATORE: The headmaster of a government school at at Waterfalls area in Valparai was arrested by Coimbatore District (Rural) police for allegedly misbehaving with one of the women staff.

The arrested was identified as C Kulasekaran (50), a resident of Angalakurichi village near Pollachi.

The woman, 24, has been working as an office assistant in the school for the last one-and-a-half years. She separated from her husband and lived with her two children at Waterfalls locality.

Police said Kulasekaran often misbehaved with her and on Wednesday allegedly sexually harassed her when she was alone at the office. She immediately lodged a complaint in Kadamparai police station.

Following the investigation, police booked the suspect under 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). He was arrested and remanded to the prison at night.