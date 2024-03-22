I-T raids at DMK office electoral tactics: Minister Duraimurugan

VELLORE: Marking the official launch of electoral operations in the region, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan inaugurated the election office for the Gudiyatham assembly constituency on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering, minister reflected on the profound sacrifices made by leaders and their families in the relentless pursuit of democracy. Recounting his own personal experiences of hardship during the Misa period, he shared poignant anecdotes of separation from his one-year-old son, Kathir Anand, underscoring the unwavering commitment of individuals to the democratic cause. Kathir Anand is nominated as the DMK candidate for the Vellore parliamentary constituency.

He also expressed grave concerns about the current political climate, warning of imminent threats to democracy under the prevailing regime. He criticized the central government, alleging a suppression of dissenting voices and drawing parallels between the governance style of the BJP and authoritarian regimes.

Responding to queries regarding recent Income Tax raids at the DMK VIP office in Vellore, Duraimurugan dismissed the incidents as electoral tactics aimed at intimidating opposition parties. He expressed confidence in the DMK’s electoral prospects in TN, asserting resilience against external pressures in the face of determined opposition resolve.