Nine injuries on body of van driver ‘beaten to death’ by Sankarankovil police

TENKASI: The postmortem report of van driver M Murugan who was allegedly beaten to death by the Sankarankovil police on March 8 said there were nine injuries such as laceration, abrasions and contusions on his body. TNIE accessed the report recently handed over to Murugan’s family. The doctors who performed the postmortem mentioned ‘reserved’ against the words ‘immediate cause’ and ‘due to,’ pending chemical analysis of viscera and histopathological examinations of tissues.

Murugan was allegedly attacked by three police personnel on the night of March 8 when he was ferrying some women in his vehicle to a temple in the Sankarankovil town limit.

The postmortem report mentioned a laceration of size 0.5 x 0.1 x 0.1 cm on outer aspect of left eye, an abrasion of 6 x 0.5cm on upper part of left arm, an abrasion of 24 x 1cm near injury no.2, an abrasion of 0.5 x 0.1cm on lower part left forearm, an abrasion of 0.4 x 0.1cm below injury no 4, contusion of size 2 x 1cm over left eyebrow, contusion of size 4 x 3cm over left forearm, contusion of 8 x 3cm on lower back and contusion of 3 x 2cm on back of right thigh.

Meanwhile, three police personnel who were allegedly involved in the incident, Kalyanadurai, Maniraj and Madhan, have been suspended.

Vadakku Puthur residents continued their sit-in protest in their village for the 14th day on Thursday. Sources said the police issued a notice to Murugan’s family asking them to take the body from Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital failing which it would be removed as per law.