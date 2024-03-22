No private vehicle with whiteboard for poll work: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo

CHENNAI: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Thursday ordered district election officers that inter-state transportation of EVMs and VVPATs must be done only through government vehicles and private vehicles bearing white board should strictly not be used for any election-related work.

The directive, dated March 20, was issued by Sahoo after Transport Commissioner A Shanmuga Sundaram highlighted complaints received by him over misuse of private vehicles for election-related activities in violation of motor vehicle rules.

According to Sahoo, the Election Commission has appointed 15 vendors to engage vehicles across the state for flying squads, static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams, observers, officers and intra and inter-state transportation of EVMs and VVPATs. “Government vehicles should only be operated by government drivers, and private vehicles bearing a ‘T’ board can be used for official works. Own board vehicles (white board) should not be used for election-related tasks,” he said.

It may be recalled that during the 2021 Assembly elections, polling at booth 92 in Velachery was cancelled and a re-polling conducted after a polling staff was found transporting two EVMs and a VVPAT machine on a two-wheeler after the election had concluded. Despite inquiry revealing that these were unused EVMs, the staff were suspended for violating rules.

In his directive, Shanmuga Sundaram said the department had received multiple complaints alleging misuse of white board vehicles for election-related tasks. RTOs have been involved in assisting the vendors appointed by the EC, under the supervision of district election officers, in acquiring vehicles for election-related tasks.

“RTOs should ensure that only transport vehicles bearing a “T” board should be employed for any election-related task, as private vehicles will not be covered by insurance in the event of an accident,” Sahoo said.