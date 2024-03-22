No unmanned parcels on bus, TNSTC tells crew

COIMBATORE: Citing the election model code of conduct, TNSTC has directed drivers and conductors not to allow unmanned parcels on buses.

S Sridharan, general manager of TNSTC, Coimbatore, said, “The rule is there already that unmanned parcels should not be allowed in buses. Sometimes, our staffs were found allowing such parcels after getting money. Following the roll-out of the election model code of conduct, we have warned crew that stringent action would be taken if such parcels are found in buses.”

Similarly, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department (HR&CE) has directed Executive Officers of temples not to allow canvassing near or inside the temple. In a circular, the joint commissioner said devotees visiting temples should not be approached by members of political parties for canvassing of votes. Cadres should not be allowed to offer prasadam to people who go to worship in temples. If any such incident is found, people can file a complaint with evidence of photographs, visuals with the temple officials.