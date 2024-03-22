Poll expense observers arrive in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Two election expenditure observers for Krishnagiri held a meeting with stake holders at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Sudhanshu Shekhar Goutam will observe expenditure in Krishnagiri, Bargur and Uthangarai assembly segments, while Bhosale Sandip Dinkar will be the observer for Veppanahalli, Hosur and Thalli segments.

The officers met with representatives of educational institutions, printers’ associations, hotels, members of political parties, marriage halls, and officials involved in election duty explaining the procedures that needed to be followed during the Lok Sabha election.

People can lodge complaint about election expenditures with Goutam at 93637 61604 or at expenditureobserverkgi24@gmail.com. They can contact Dinkar at 93639 75563 or at penditureobserver1kgi24@gmail.com.