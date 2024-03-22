'Secrets' behind PM Cares Fund will get exposed with INDIA bloc's victory: TN CM

TIRUCHIRAPPALLI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said 'secrets' behind PM Cares Fund will get exposed after INDIA bloc captures power at the Centre.

Launching his Lok Sabha election campaign here, Stalin, seeking votes for the candidates of the DMK and allies, said BJP's fear of defeat in polls was the only reason for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

"Is this not a case of blatant vindictive action? The BJP brass is committing mistake after mistake due to the fear of a robust opposition alliance INDIA and in the wake of people rallying against the BJP."

PM Modi has lost sleep as the tenure of his regime is set to end and his "fear of defeat" is reflected well in his eyes and face, he claimed.

Similar to Electoral bonds, "they (referring to BJP and the Centre) have collected in another way," which was named PM Cares Fund. All secrets about the Fund will get exposed in June this year after INDIA bloc captures power at the Centre, he said.

Alleging corruption, Stalin, also the president of ruling DMK, said irregularities to the tune of about Rs seven lakh crore was outlined in a CAG report, in initiatives including the Ayushman Bharat.

Stalin said the Central government which is responsible to take appropriate action on that report did not comment anything about it. On schemes for the state, he asked: "Can PM Modi spell out one special scheme implemented for Tamil Nadu?

Though PM Modi has visited Tamil Nadu a number of times since January and addressed rallies, he cannot answer this question. "Only such a person is criticising us."

Outlining the DMK regime's 'achievements' he said he saw a video clip in social media in which people expressed happiness over a string of welfare schemes including the Rs 1,000/- per month assistance to women, the CM Breakfast Scheme for school children and the fare-free travel in state-run buses for women.