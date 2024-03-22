Tamil Nadu

Six people went missing from Isha Yoga Foundation since 2016: Tamil Nadu Police

112 feet bust of 'Adiyogi' Lord Shiva at Isha Yoga Foundation.
112 feet bust of 'Adiyogi' Lord Shiva at Isha Yoga Foundation. (Raja Chidambaram | EPS)
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Police have informed the Madras High Court that six people residing at the Isha Yoga Foundation in Coimbatore have disappeared since 2016.

Additional public prosecutor E Raj Thilak made the submission before a division bench of justices MS Ramesh and Sunder Mohan when habeas corpus petition filed by Tirumalai of Tenkasi district regarding the disappearance of his brother, a volunteer at the foundation.

He said the police have been conducting investigations, adding that a few of them may have returned but the details are not available. The bench granted the police time till April 8 to file a status report. Tirumalai, in his petition, he was informed on March 2, 2023, that his brother Ganesan was missing from the foundation.

