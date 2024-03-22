State chief K Annamalai, Tamilisai Soundararajan part of BJP’s first list

CHENNAI: In a surprise move, the BJP fielded its state president K Annamalai in Coimbatore constituency in the party’s first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections released on Thursday. Former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will take on DMK’s Thamizhachi Thangapandian in the South Chennai seat.

Union Minister L Murugan has been pitted against DMK leader A Raja in Nilgiris. Interestingly, Murugan was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh only last month. Ex-union minister Pon Radhakrishnan will be the party candidate from Kanniyakumari, a seat he represented in 2014.

Just minutes after BJP’s legislature party leader Nainar Nagenthran was named as the party candidate from Thoothukudi, a revised list said he would be contesting from Tirunelveli. The BJP is contesting in 20 seats. Since four of the allies will also contest in the BJP symbol, the number of candidates contesting on ‘lotus’ will be 24.

The allies and the number of seats allotted to them are: PMK (10); TMC (3); AMMK (2); New Justice Party, Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, Indiya Jananayaka Katchi, and Indiya Makkal Kalvi Munnetra Kazhagam (1 each).

I am entering fray to prove our strength: Panneerselvam

In Chennai Central constituency, Vinoj P Selva, president of the state BJP’s youth wing, will be taking on DMK candidate Dayanidhi Maran. Krishnagiri constituency has been allocated to C Narasimhan, spokesperson of the BJP state unit and former MP.