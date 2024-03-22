Tambaram, Kanchi among 21 Tamil Nadu local bodies facing severe water shortage

In most ULBs, the residents receive water for only one to three hours per day, with the frequency varying from daily to once in five days. Bulk water supply levels stand at 65 litres per capita per day (lpcd), while the national guideline is 135 lpcd. Thus, the public often depends on informal water supply (such as water trucks, private vendors or unregulated groundwater) to meet their needs. However, these sources tend to become unavailable and unsafe during extreme climatic events. The quality of service is further strained by uncontrolled non-revenue water (NRW), which leads to the wastage of freshwater sources.

While the tree cover could play a critical role in improving the adaptive capacity of the ULBs by limiting the impact of heat waves, an account of existing green spaces in the 21 ULBs, indicates that only four ULBs have more than one square metre per capita green space (WHO prescribes 9 square metre.per capita).

Furthermore, the Urban and Regional Development Plans Formulation and Implementation (URDPFI) guidelines of the union government recommend 12% to 18% green cover in urban areas. Except for Krishnagiri, which has 1.45% green cover, the green cover in none of the other ULBs crosses 1% of the total area, the report stated.

Access to sanitation services is poor as well and raises public health concerns relating to water source contamination from flood and storm waters. For one-third of the ULBs with sewerage networks, the service coverage is less than 40%.

As such, a large part of the population still relies on sanitation that is not managed safely, which exposes them to health risks in the event of flooding. Women and children also suffer the most from the lack of improved sanitation, which causes diseases and increases the need for health care support, as well as absence from schools.