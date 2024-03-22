Tamil Nadu: Dalit man hacked to death by gang to avenge murder, 7 held

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 26-year-old Dalit man was brutally hacked to death allegedly by an armed gang in an act of revenge killing at Perumal Kovil South Street here on Wednesday night. The grisly murder was in retaliation for the killing of a Vanniyar Sangam functionary in 2022. So far, seven people, including the brother of the slain functionary R Kannan, have been arrested in connection with the murder.

According to sources, the deceased L Ajith Kumar of Kalaignar Colony was an accused in the murder of R Kannan. The feud between the two factions began after a scuffle broke out between Kannan and an electricity board worker named Kathiravan in a hotel. Kannan, a history-sheeter, allegedly assaulted Kathiravan, leading to his arrest under the Goondas Act.

Subsequently, Kannan was fatally attacked by Kathiravan, Ajith Kumar, and accomplices while passing by Mayiladuthurai Bus Stand in August 2022.. Following the murder, Kalaignar Colony witnessed heavy police deployment for months to prevent communal clashes between the two groups.

Ajith Kumar met a similar fate as he was ambushed while riding a motorcycle with his relative Saravanan (32) and his dog at around 9 pm on Wednesday. He succumbed to severe head injuries, while Saravanan was admitted to Mayiladuthurai General Hospital and later referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, police said.