Tamil Nadu: Latest SBI data sheds more light on poll bond donors

CHENNAI: The additional details from the State Bank of India on electoral bonds for the period April 12, 2019 to February 15, 2024, released by the Election Commission of India on Thursday, threw more light on who donated to which parties.

In the case of Tamil Nadu, AIADMK and DMK were the only parties that encashed electoral bonds in this period.

The latest data did not show who donated the Rs 6.05 crore worth bonds encashed by the AIADMK as these bonds were likely to have been bought ahead of the cut off period. Barring Rs 7 crore that could not be traced, the data showed who donated the remaining Rs 632 crore encashed by the DMK in this period.