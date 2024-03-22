Tamil Nadu: Summer leave for school students from April 13

CHENNAI: Students in classes 1 to 9 will get at least 10 days of additional summer holidays, thanks to the general elections scheduled on April 19. The school education department on Thursday said that the annual examinations for these students will be held from April 2 to 12.

As per usual schedule, the annual examinations would be held till April 22.

According to the circular issued by the school education department, the teachers will attend the training held for polling duty before April 19. However, they will work from April 23 to 26 on the evaluation of answer sheets and enrolment of students in the government schools. April 26 will be the last working day for the academic year for them, it stated.

The circular also added that the date for reopening of schools will be announced later. “While the schools are reopened on June 3 usually, it is expected to get delayed as the election results are scheduled to be announced on June 4. Even last year, the reopening was delayed due to the heat wave. So, we will decide on it depending on the situation,” said an official from the department.

Teachers said that the early conduct of examinations will not impact students much. “There were additional holidays in various districts in the state due to flooding as well. However, most schools have managed to complete the portions on time and the students will only miss out on a few revision tests,” said a teacher. Officials also added that there is no change in the dates for announcement of classes 10, 11 and 12 results and it is expected to be done as per schedule.