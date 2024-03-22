TN Governor swears in Ponmudy as Minister; CM Stalin thanks SC for 'timely intervention'

CHENNAI: Following the intervention and censure of the Supreme Court, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Friday reinducted K Ponmudy as a minister at a simple function held at the Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin and few of his cabinet colleagues.

The SC, on Thursday, gave 24 hours to the governor to decide on the issue.

Soon after the ceremony, Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked the Supreme Court on behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu for its timely intervention and for “upholding the spirit of the constitution and saving the democracy”.

In a message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), he said, "In the last decade, the people of #INDIA witnessed the dithering of democracy, withering of federalism and misadventures to put spikes before the functioning of sovereign governments elected by the people and giving age-old traditions a go by”.

Terming the 2024 election as crucial to saving the democracy, he said “Let us strive hard to prevent the brazen abuse of the power by fascist forces threatening to ruin our glorious nation”.