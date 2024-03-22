Walkathon held to mark World Forestry Day

COIMBATORE : A walkathon was held at the Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB) on Thursday to mark the World Forestry Day, March 21.

The primary objective of the ‘Awareness Walk Rally’ was to raise awareness about the importance of forests and encourage individuals to engage in Mission LiFE initiatives.

C Kunhikannan, Director, ICFRE-IFGTB, inaugurated the programme. In his inaugural address, he highlighted the multifaceted benefits bestowed by forests, stressing their pivotal role in sustaining life on Earth. (ICFRE is the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education.

The walkathon was organised by the Environmental Information, Awareness, Capacity Building and Livelihood Programme (EIACP) Centre, the erstwhile IFGTB-ENVIS.

R Yasodha, Group Coordinator Research, during her special address emphasised the critical role of tree planting in bolstering global reforestation endeavours, which are essential for replenishing depleted forests, rehabilitating damaged ecosystems, and combating climate change.

Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022.