Why EC nod must only for holding temple events?: Hindu Munnani

TIRUPPUR: Hindu Munnani has condemned the Election Commission for making it mandatory for organisers of temple festivals to obtain permission from election officers.

Hindu Munnani (HM) state president Kadeswara C. Subramaniam issued a press release stating, “Citing the model code of conduct, the Election Commission has insisted on obtaining permission to organise temple festivals and religious functions. We believe this interferes with the basic rights of people given by the Constitution. There is no restriction on Muslim or Christian events such as Good Friday and Easter. However, an election officer’s permission is needed for organising events like Panguni Uthiram, Chithirai festivals, and Kallalagar festival in Madurai. We request the Election Commission of India (ECI) to reconsider this and advise the officials who are acting in a discriminatory manner and disrupting the festival of Hindus and find a permanent solution to this problem.”