Woman biker injured in chain-snatching bid in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE : A 36-year-old woman suffered injuries after she fell down from her scooter and was dragged on the road when unidentified persons snatched her chain around 11 pm on Wednesday.

The injured person is A Malathi (36) of Sivanandapuram near Saravanampatti. She runs a foodcart near a mall near Sivanandhapuram on Coimbatore-Sathyamangalam road.

After completing her day’s business, Malathi dropped her aide at Kovilpalayam and was on her way home when two people who were riding a motorcycle tried to snatch her 2.5 sovereign gold chain. Malathi lost her balance and fell on the road and the bikers escaped with the gold chain.

Malathi sustained injuries on her right shoulder. Oher motorists alerted police and took her to a private hospital at Kovilpalayam. She was discharged after first-aid.

Based on her complaint, Kovilpalayam police registered a case.

Three special teams led by Inspector Gnanasekaran have been formed to nab the culprits. The police teams have collected CCTV footage from the locality.