Centre using Governors to silence opposition: MK Stalin

TIRUCHY: “Governor R N Ravi wished me ‘best of luck’ when I conveyed to him that DMK is starting its poll campaign after the swearing-in ceremony of minister Ponmudy,” Chief Minister M K Stalin sarcastically said in Tiruchy on Friday while attacking the BJP government for allegedly using governors and central agencies to silence the opposition.

The DMK president kick-started the campaign for the general elections in Tiruchy on Friday by seeking votes for Tiruchy and Perambalur constituency candidates MDMK’s Durai Vaiko and DMK’s K N Arun Nehru, respectively. Thousands of party cadres took part in the event.

The CM said the ‘secrets’ behind PM Cares Fund will get exposed after INDIA bloc captures power at the centre. Stalin said BJP’s fear of defeat in polls was the only reason for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. PM Modi has lost sleep as the tenure of his regime is set to end and his ‘fear of defeat’ is reflected well in his eyes and face, the CM claimed.

“Similar to electoral bonds, they (referring to BJP and the Centre) have collected in another way, which was named PM Cares Fund. All secrets about the fund will get exposed in June this year after INDIA bloc captures power at the centre,” he said. The DMK president said irregularities to the tune of about Rs 7 lakh crore was outlined in a CAG report, in initiatives including the Ayushman Bharat.