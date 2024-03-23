Centre using Governors to silence opposition: MK Stalin

TIRUCHY: “Governor R N Ravi wished me ‘best of luck’ when I conveyed to him that DMK is starting its poll campaign after the swearing-in ceremony of minister Ponmudy,” Chief Minister M K Stalin sarcastically said in Tiruchy on Friday while attacking the BJP government for allegedly using governors and central agencies to silence the opposition.
The DMK president kick-started the campaign for the general elections in Tiruchy on Friday by seeking votes for Tiruchy and Perambalur constituency candidates MDMK’s Durai Vaiko and DMK’s K N Arun Nehru, respectively. Thousands of party cadres took part in the event.
The CM said the ‘secrets’ behind PM Cares Fund will get exposed after INDIA bloc captures power at the centre. Stalin said BJP’s fear of defeat in polls was the only reason for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. PM Modi has lost sleep as the tenure of his regime is set to end and his ‘fear of defeat’ is reflected well in his eyes and face, the CM claimed.
“Similar to electoral bonds, they (referring to BJP and the Centre) have collected in another way, which was named PM Cares Fund. All secrets about the fund will get exposed in June this year after INDIA bloc captures power at the centre,” he said. The DMK president said irregularities to the tune of about Rs 7 lakh crore was outlined in a CAG report, in initiatives including the Ayushman Bharat.
BJP using CAA & UCC to terrorise Muslims: Durai
“The PM has come to Tamil Nadu several times over the last few months but he has never answered my question. What has he done to Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years rather than criticising our government,” asked the Chief Minister.
Speaking at the event, Durai Vaiko said, “BJP is using CAA and UCC to terrorise Muslims. INDIA alliance after if voted to power will abrogate both the laws.”
He sought the crowd’s support by saying that DMKs manifesto for the general elections is enough to start the campaign. K N Arun Nehru said he is grateful for the opportunity provided by the leadership.
The CM also accused AIAMDK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami of having a ‘clandestine relationship’ with the BJP and acting as per the directions of BJP.
The CM said religious minorities must be cautious as the AIADMK had supported CAA in Parliament.
Stalin also said the opposition leader is still in touch with the BJP through back channels and said EPS is not criticising BJP even after breaking the alliance because of that.