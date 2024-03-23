Coimbatore feels pinch of water shortage

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore city has been facing a water shortage issue over the past few days due to the drastic dip in the water levels of dams. People have been protesting in several areas across the city, demanding the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) to provide a regular water supply.

Even before the onset of the peak summer season during the months of April-May, the city of Coimbatore is currently grappling with a severe water crisis, leaving its residents in distress. Despite being a major industrial hub, the city is facing acute shortages in its water supply, with citizens enduring hours-long waits and erratic distribution.

The situation has been exacerbated by a combination of factors, including dwindling groundwater levels, deficient monsoon seasons, and the drastic dip in the water storage reservoirs including the Pillur and Siruvani dams. As temperatures soar, demand for water has surged, putting immense pressure on the already strained resources.

Residents in various areas across the city have reported significant disruptions in their daily lives, with many households receiving water only once every 15 days. This has forced residents to rely on alternative sources such as borewells and water tankers, leading to additional financial strain.

Residents of Avarampalayam in Ward 28 staged a protest on Thursday night complaining of a water supply shortage in their area. The public complained that they received water supply around 20 days ago and the civic body was yet to take action in this regard. Later, the police personnel arrived at the spot and pacified the protestors.

As Coimbatore continues to grapple with water scarcity, urgent action and collaborative efforts are imperative to ensure the well-being of its residents and the sustainable development of the city, said several local residents.



Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Efforts are being taken to address the water shortage. We inspected the Pillur Dam today (Friday). The water level in the reservoir is adequate to manage the situation till the end of summer. The DMA (Director of Municipal Administration) is likely to visit and inspect the waterworks here in the city on Monday. With the water levels declining, people need to use water sparingly until the water supply frequency increased.”