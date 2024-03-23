Jharkhand and Telangana guv Radhakrishnan new Puducherry L-G

PUDUCHERRY: Jharkhand and Telangana Governor CP Radhakrishnan took the oath of office as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Friday.

The ceremony, held at Raj Nivas, saw Chief Justice of the High Court, Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Radhakrishnan. He is the second L-G after Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to take the oaths in Tamil. In attendance were Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam, ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary Sharad Chauhan, and others.

Addressing the press at Raj Nivas after arriving in Puducherry, Radhakrishnan emphasised on fairness and sincerity in governance, signalling his dedication to serving the people of Puducherry with integrity and diligence.