Palani railway station in Tamil Nadu receives 'bomb threat', found to be fake

A widespread search was conducted in the Palani Railway Station in Tamil Nadu after the Dindigul district police received a bomb threat message via e-mail on Saturday.

Following this, around 50 policemen swept the railway station along with sniffer dogs were deployed at the station.

After conducting a thorough search in all areas including the railway tracks, dustbins, shops inside the station and inside the trains waiting in the platform, the police personnel confirmed that there was no bomb threat.

Dindigul SP Pradeep told the ANI, "Bomb threat at Palani railway station received via email. So we checked the train station. There is no bomb. Further investigation underway."

This comes at a when a huge number of devotees flocked the Palani temple in view of Panguni Utsava festival.