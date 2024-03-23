PMK replaces Dharmapuri candidate with Anbumani's wife Sowmiya

CHENNAI: When Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) announced its candidates list for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the name of Anbumani Ramadoss was missing.

However, after announcing the names of candidates for nine out of ten constituencies, the party leadership chose to replace its Dharmapuri candidate.

The party on Friday evening announced that Anbumani's wife and president of Pasumai Thayagam, Sowmiya Anbumani would contest from Dharmapuri instead of Dharmapuri district secretary, Arasangam.

Former union minister Anbumani, who is presently Rajya Sabha MP had won from the seat in 2014. However, in 2019 polls he lost to DMK candidate Dr Senthil Kumar.

This time, PMK is in the BJP-led coalition. Sowmiya will face a stiff fight from DMK candidate A Mani, an advocate (Dr Senthil Kumar has been denied ticket) and R Ashokan of the AIADMK.

The AIADMK and the PMK have a strong presence in Dharmapuri. Of the six assembly segments in the constituency, three, namely Palacodu, Pappireddipatti and Harur were won by the AIADMK in the last assembly polls while three, namely Pennagaram, Dharmapuri and Mettur were won by the PMK. However, when it comes to Lok Sabha polls, Dharmapuri could swing either way.