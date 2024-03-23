Political change in TN will begin from Kovai: K Annamalai

COIMBATORE: Throwing a challenge to the DMK, BJP state president K Annamalai, who has been named as candidate from Coimbatore, on Friday said no force would defeat the BJP.

Addressing media persons at the airport, Annamalai said,“Even if Chief Minister MK Stalin stays in Coimbatore for 40 days and campaigns, the BJP will win with a historic margin of votes.” When asked what made him change his earlier stance on contesting elections, Annamalai said “I am contesting because Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered me to.”

Stating that political change in Tamil Nadu would start from Coimbatore, he said when Narendra Modi visits Coimbatore as Prime Minister for the third time, the city will be on the international map. “The BJP-led NDA alliance will win in all 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu”, he said adding. “By winning this election, we will continue to work to develop Tamil Nadu for the next 700 days. We will seek votes in 2026 to form government by showing to people what we have done.”

Describing DMK’s election manifesto as toilet paper and packing material, Annamalai said the BJP had fulfilled all promises it made in 2019.

Asked what would be campaigning strategy, Annamalai said, “In the next 40 days, Coimbatore will see more money circulation than anywhere else in the state, freebies will be showered and people will see it. But I am not going to pay a single rupee to voters or spend lavishly on campaigning. I want to show the real democracy to the people. I have no quarrel with the opposition candidates. My fight is only with the DMK and the forces that have blocked the development of Tamil Nadu.”

When asked about the presence of school students in the PM’s roadshow, Annamalai said the students had come on their own as schools had declared half-day holiday to see the prime minister.