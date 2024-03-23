Retired doctor borrows Rs 1.5 crore from staff, patients of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital; absconds

COIMBATORE: A retired doctor has allegedly duped several people of lakhs of rupees. A group of people including staff and former patients of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday filed a complaint at the Coimbatore Police Commissionerate against the doctor stating that he borrowed lakhs of rupees from them and cheated them.

He had worked here a few years ago. The doctor allegedly cheated around Rs 1.5 crore from more than 20 people including a staff who worked in his department and a few of the patients he treated.

The suspect S K Sithayyan, a cardiologist and a professor of cardiology, had retired from his service a few years ago and ran a private clinic at Ram Nagar later.