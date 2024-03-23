Tamil Nadu: Ward to ward off trouble, one of six liquor outlets to be shut

VELLORE: Collector VR Subbulaxmi has ordered the closure of one of the six Tasmac liquor outlets within one kilometre radius in ward 28 in Kagithapattarai in the district. The move follows a report published in TNIE on March 1, highlighting the problems faced by the residents.

The decision to shut down one of the outlets directly addresses the mounting concerns regarding the saturation of liquor outlets in the locality.

Residents of Kagigithapatrai, comprising approximately 2,000 housing units and 20 streets within the ward, have long been facing challenges, especially in areas like LIC Colony, Muthu Nagar, and Sarathy Nagar.

Following the order, the residents have heaved a sigh of relief. A resident of LIC Colony said, “After 6 pm, we were not able to step out of the house. Mostly, we will close our windows and doors so that the drunkards from the Tasmac will not throw stones or attempt to enter our houses.”

“We are so happy that the Tasmac outlet in LIC Colony was closed, and we hope more shops will also be closed,” he added.