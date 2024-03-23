TMC picks Vijayakumar for its maiden contest in Erode

ERODE : The Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC), which has been allotted the Erode Lok Sabha constituency in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, has named P Vijayakumar (56) as its candidate in its maiden foray in the constituency.

A resident of Mettu Nasuvampalayam in Bhavani, Vijayakumar is a diploma-holder and belongs to Kongu Vellalar community like his DMK and AIADMK opponents. Vijayakumar has been the party’s central district president since 2014 and is an environmental activist.

Vijayakumar is a surprise candidate as it was widely believed that either general secretary Vidiyal Sekhar or youth wing chief M Yuvaraja would contest from Erode. Sources said when the AIADMK was in the NDA, the party favoured Yuvaraja.

After the AIADMK and BJP parted ways, Yuvaraja impressed upon the TMC high command to stay with AIADMK. With party president GK Vasan choosing to go the other way, Yuvaraja called on AIADMK general secretary EPS in Salem and has maintained a low profile since. Besides, backtracking on his decision to contest the Lok Sabha election, he has kept away from party events. Shekhar also was not keen to contest from Erode and opportunity came to Vijayakumar.

Speaking to TNIE, M Yuvaraja said, “I am saddened that the alliance was not formed with AIADMK. But our president has considered the circumstances and made a decision. We have announced a good candidate in Erode and we will work together for his victory. My focus is now on the 2026 Assembly election. I will definitely contest from the Erode East constituency.”