Two independents file nominations in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: Two independent candidates filed their nomination for the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency, on Friday.

K Venkatasamy (60), a resident of Poovulvapati, and K Sheik Dawood (61), a resident of Erode, filed their nominations, said sources.

The former, who is a resident of Poovulvapati in Tiruppur city, was earlier a local functionary of the AIADMK and resigned from the position for filing the nomination. For the past several decades he drove an autorickshaw in Tiruppur.

Dawood is a tailor based in Anthiyur. He filed his nomination for the seventh time for election in the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency.

He had earlier filed nomination for the Anthiyur Assembly seat thrice.

Meanwhile, the Tiruppur district administration has planned to conduct five-phase training for the local election officers. Local election officials are to be trained for the duties and responsibilities during the election to be held on April 19 in the state.

The training will commence on March 24. Later training will also be conducted on April 7, April 16, April 18 and April 19 (morning) for officials.

The training will be conducted in several places including a private college in Dharapuram, a private school in Kangayam, Sevur government school in Avinashi, a private school in Tiruppur North, a government school in Tiruppur south and a private engineering college in Palladam. Two private colleges are also chosen in Udumalaipet and Madathukulam for training these officers.