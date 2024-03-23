Youth hacked to death, body found on vacant ground in Ennore

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old youth was hacked to death by an unidentified gang near Ennore late Thursday night. Ennore police identified the deceased as Paulraj of Ennore. He was working as a construction labourer with his father. On Thursday night, Paulraj went to a vacant ground at Thalankuppam near Ennore to consume liquor with his friends.

“In the morning, passersby found Paulraj’s body on the ground. Upon information, police rushed to the spot and recovered the body. It was sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Paulraj was in a relationship with a girl in the locality. We suspect that the girl’s brother may have plotted the murder. The deceased and the girl belong to the same caste,” police said. Further investigation is on.

Man gets life in jail for shooting uncle to death in 2011

Chennai: Nearly 13 years after a man shot and killed his uncle over a money dispute, a court in Chennai on Friday awarded him a life sentence. In August 2011, Ashish Sharma (37) of Uttar Pradesh went to his uncle Suthir Kumar Sharma’s house in Sowcarpet and entered into an argument. Ashish shot his uncle with a pistol and killed him before fleeing.