39-year-old driver dies after ‘assault’, cop arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI : Head constable Rizwan attached to the Maduravoyal police station was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a 39-year-old cab driver late on Thursday night leading to his death.
According to sources, passers-by on Maduravoyal service road on Thursday night noticed Rajkumar lying on the road and alerted his family. Rajkumar was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead. Police booked a case of suspicious death and handed over the body to Rajkumar’s family.
Unaware of the alleged assault, the family completed the final rites. The police and family initially presumed the cause of death to be a sudden heart attack. However, the issue of Rizwan assaulting Rajkumar came to light after a woman with whom the latter was in a relationship, alerted the deceased’s brother.
According to sources, the woman and Rajkumar were sitting in a car and talking on Thursday night when Rizwan and another constable on patrol duty came that way. They questioned the couple as to what they were doing so late in the night. Rajkumar got out of the car and started talking to them.
However, a heated argument ensued and Rizwan hit Rajkumar on his back. When Rajkumar collapsed, the policemen briefly tried to resuscitate him. Rizwan then threatened the woman to leave and they too fled the scene.
After the woman reached out to Rajkumar’s family and briefed them on what happened, his elder brother Jayakumar registered a complaint with the Maduravoyal police.
An inquiry was held and Rizwan was been booked under section 304 IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.