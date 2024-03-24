39-year-old driver dies after ‘assault’, cop arrested in Chennai

CHENNAI : Head constable Rizwan attached to the Maduravoyal police station was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly assaulted a 39-year-old cab driver late on Thursday night leading to his death.

According to sources, passers-by on Maduravoyal service road on Thursday night noticed Rajkumar lying on the road and alerted his family. Rajkumar was rushed to hospital, where he was declared dead. Police booked a case of suspicious death and handed over the body to Rajkumar’s family.

Unaware of the alleged assault, the family completed the final rites. The police and family initially presumed the cause of death to be a sudden heart attack. However, the issue of Rizwan assaulting Rajkumar came to light after a woman with whom the latter was in a relationship, alerted the deceased’s brother.