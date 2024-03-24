‘AIADMK will win Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat with huge margin’: Former TN minister Sengottaiyan

ERODE : The AIADMK will win the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency with a big margin, said former AIADMK minister K A Sengottaiyan in Gobichettipalayam on Saturday.

At a meeting, P Arunachalam, Erode Suburban East District MGR Youth Wing Secretary, was announced as the party candidate for the Tiruppur Lok Sabha constituency. Later, he met former AIADMK minister and one of the Tiruppur constituency in-charges K A Sengottaiyan at Gobichettipalayam. Subsequently, Sengottaiyan introduced him to the party cadres.

Speaking to reporters after that, Sengottaiyan said, “AIADMK is facing the upcoming Lok Sabha election under the leadership of our general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. We will win the Tiruppur constituency with a big margin. It will be the biggest victory in Tamil Nadu. All the AIADMK cadres should support our candidates and everyone has to work hard to register a big win in Tiruppur.” He added, “AIADMK has been in power for eight times since 1977. It has provided excellent governance every time it was in power and will continue in the coming period.”