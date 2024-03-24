Arrangements made for Panguni festival at Palani temple, Devasthanam tells Madras HC

Due to the recent steps taken to remove encroachments in the giriveedhi, including banning the entry of private vehicles on the said path, the temple administration has made alternative arrangements for parking facilities for devotees.

For this, the Palani municipality has agreed to hand over two parcels of municipality land, measuring 30 cents (near Balaji Roundtana area) and 12 cents (near Consolidated Tonsure Mandapam) till the festival is over.

Once the festival concludes, the said pieces of land would be leased out to the temple administration for future use as well, the municipality standing counsel told the court.

With regards to the tender process for operating buses in giriveedhi, the counsel for the devasthanam submitted that the tender process would be completed and buses would operate by the next hearing date. The matter was adjourned to March 26.