At 19,409 MW, TN’s power demand at all-time high

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu’s electricity demand touched a record high of 19,409 MW at 11am on Friday (March 22) and the total power consumption for the day stood at 421.504 million units (MU). The state has registered this new record a month earlier than last year when power consumption reached 19,387 MW for the first time on April 20, 2023.

While the state’s power demand has touched a new high every year, this is the first time in the last seven years that the previous year’s record has been surpassed in the shortest time.

A senior official said the Southern Region Power Committee (SRPC) had foreseen an early surge in power demand compared to the previous year. But he said the surpassing of previous year’s high had happened a few weeks earlier than expected.

“As the temperature continues to rise, the power demand is expected to rise over the next few days. With the union government’s share of 5,000 MW and the state-owned thermal stations’ contribution of 3,700 MW, and power from private sources, the state power utility, Tangedco, has been managing to ensure uninterrupted power supply,” the official said.

Another official said, “The confluence of factors such as Lok Sabha election, IPL matches, board exams and soaring temperature is propelling the power demand across the state. To address this surge, the utility has collaborated with private players to secure an additional 4,500 MW of power round-the-clock until June.”

“Additionally, we anticipate the onset of wind season by the first week of May which will aid us in meeting the increase in demand,” he added.

The official expressed confidence in Tangedco’s ability to effectively manage the demand. The power utility had already instructed its officials to keep a vigil and ensure that no power disruption happens anywhere in the state, he said.

The official expressed confidence in Tangedco’s ability to effectively manage the demand. The power utility had already instructed its officials to keep a vigil and ensure that no power disruption happens anywhere in the state, he said.