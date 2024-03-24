Attempt to pave illegal temporary path on Noyyal riverbed in Coimbatore stopped

COIMBATORE : An attempt to pave a road illegally constructed through the bed of Noyyal River at Nanjundapuram in Coimbatore city was stopped after the public vehemently opposed it. Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati ordered the Water Resources Department of the PWD to inquire into the issue after it was found the road was not laid by any government departments. Sources said that the road was laid by a private real estate firm with the oral permission of Vellalore Town Panchayat to ease accessibility for their township project. It is being used by the public to reach the Vellalore and Mahalingapuram areas.

Denying it, the Vellalore Town Panchayat President U Marudachalam said that the road was laid by a private firm with the good intention of providing a road for public usage under the “Namakku Naame Project”. “It is a temporary path. But it is being used by more people. Hence the private firm came forward to lay the road for the public. There is no personal gain for us and we did not disturb the water flow area,” he said.

The temporary road came up between the two bridges across the Noyyal River at Nanjundapuram: one bridge is for regular motor vehicle traffic on Podanur Road and another located a few meters distance is a railway bridge with three pillars in the river. Vehicles pass through the gap between the first two pillars from the left corner of the railway bridge. After passing around 200 meters, there is another low-level bridge that helps to cross the river. The remaining gaps (two openings) between the pillars are left for water to flow. Except during the rainy season, the river bank is being used as a shortcut to reach Vellalore’s surrounding areas.