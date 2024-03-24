DMK leaders pacify VCK cadres for missing out on them for INDIA bloc meet

KANNIYAKUMARI : A day after VCK functionaries expressed their disappointment over the party's Nagercoil city district secretary not being invited to the DMK alliance meeting on Friday, VCK cadres said that the issues was sorted out after DMK leaders talked to them. VCK functionaries also highlighted the importance of their cooperation to ensure the victory of INDIA bloc's candidate for the Kanniyakumari seat.

In the run-up to Chief Minister MK Stalin's campaign meet scheduled to be held in Tirunelveli on Monday, a meeting of the INDIA bloc was held in Nagercoil on Friday. It was led by Minister T Mano Thangaraj in the presence of DMK district secretary and Nagercoil mayor R Mahesh. VCK South Zone Deputy Secretary P Thiruma Venthan told TNIE that the party's Nagercoil district functionaries, including Secretary Al Khalid, were not invited to the meeting, which had left the cadres dejected.

"After our party high command intervened, DMK functionaries talked to us, and it was sorted out. VCK is one of the prominent parties in the INDIA bloc, and has branches in all areas. We have already started campaigning against the BJP in Kanniyakumari," said Venthan. Khalid reiterated Venthan's stand, and added that VCK cadres have been working for the victory of Congress' candidate.

A DMK leader said, "Although the meeting was held in Nagercoil, the organisers were not aware about the leaders of the alliance parties in the eastern district. This had led to the issue. But it's settled now."