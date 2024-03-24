EPS faults PMK over BJP ties in Tamil Nadu, calls it 'opportunist'

COIMBATORE : Former Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday targeted the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) over its tie-up with the BJP for the Lok Sabha election.

“PMK is frequently changing the alliance like the birds visiting the Vedanthangal sanctuary when the lake is filled with water and leaving when the water dries up,” EPS said, comparing its political move to the tactics of fair-weather birds.

EPS was responding to PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss’ statement that the PMK helped the AIADMK win 36 out of 66 constituencies in the last assembly election but the AIADMK didn’t reciprocate by ensuring his party’s victory then.

“I will not answer to those who are changing the alliance frequently. In an earlier interview, PMK founder S Ramadoss had mentioned that he would rate BJP as zero and now they stitched an alliance with the BJP. The PMK is supporting a different party in every election. We never won when the PMK was in our alliance. This was reflected in the elections held in 2019 and 2021,” said EPS while speaking to the reporters at Omalur in Salem.

“The AIADMK is not depending upon any alliance. We will welcome allies if parties show interest to join us and, if not, we will go alone on our own strength. We have implemented various schemes for the people since the party was founded 50 years ago. It has ruled the state for 30 year,” said EPS while speaking at the introductory meeting of AIADMK’s Salem Lok Sabha constituency candidate P Vignesh at the party office in Omalur on Saturday morning.