Fate of J&K will befall all states if BJP wins polls again, says Tamil Nadu CM

TIRUVARUR : The fate of Jammu and Kashmir will befall all states in the country if the BJP is voted to power again, said Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday.
Addressing a public meeting at Koradacherry in the district as part of his campaign tour, the DMK leader said the “election is the one that will decide whether the country remains democratic or not.”
“If the BJP comes to power again, there will be no federal India, no democratic system, no parliamentary democracy, and above and over it, there will be no more states in the country,” he added.
He cited the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), its bifurcation, and making them union territories against the wishes of the residents. He pointed out that there was no election in J&K for the past five years and how they were not also called now alongside the parliamentary elections.
“This kind of situation might befall Tamil Nadu, even all states, if BJP returns to power,” he said, adding that the BJP’s style of government was dictatorial.
Criticising the “misuse” of power by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the DMK leader further said the continuance of a government led by him will spell destruction to Tamil Nadu and the country at large.
On the Cauvery water sharing row, the CM said the BJP-led Union government argued in the Supreme Court that the court did not have powers to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA).
It was the Supreme Court that ensured the rights of Tamil Nadu over River Cauvery water by constituting the CWMA, he added.
When the Union government brought the CWMA under the Jal Shakti ministry, the then chief minister Edappadi K Palanswami did not stop it, he also said.
On the SC rapping Governor R N Ravi over the case for reinstating minister Ponmudy, the CM said the gubernatorial head of TN would have resigned had he had any self-respect.