Fate of J&K will befall all states if BJP wins polls again, says Tamil Nadu CM

TIRUVARUR : The fate of Jammu and Kashmir will befall all states in the country if the BJP is voted to power again, said Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday.

Addressing a public meeting at Koradacherry in the district as part of his campaign tour, the DMK leader said the “election is the one that will decide whether the country remains democratic or not.”

“If the BJP comes to power again, there will be no federal India, no democratic system, no parliamentary democracy, and above and over it, there will be no more states in the country,” he added.

He cited the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), its bifurcation, and making them union territories against the wishes of the residents. He pointed out that there was no election in J&K for the past five years and how they were not also called now alongside the parliamentary elections.

“This kind of situation might befall Tamil Nadu, even all states, if BJP returns to power,” he said, adding that the BJP’s style of government was dictatorial.