IRDA, insurance companies must raise awareness on different modes of payments: Madras HC

MADURAI : Wondering why insurance companies are accepting policy premiums from vehicle owners through cheques, despite a 2002 notification issued by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) allowing companies to receive premiums through e-transfer or card payments, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it is high time that the IRDA and insurance companies raise awareness about the said notification.

Justice K Murali Shankar made the observations in a batch of appeals filed, challenging the orders passed by the motor accidents claims tribunals in Kovilpatti and Virudhunagar in connection with a road accident in which two people died and two others sustained injuries after a car rammed into a lorry on the Aruppukottai-Ettayapuram national highway in July 2009.

According to the order, the insurance company which insured the lorry stated that the lorry owner had given a cheque for the premium of Rs 20,569 for the period between April 2009-2010. But when the cheque was deposited, it was rejected owing to lack of funds in the lorry owner’s bank account, following which the company cancelled the policy. Citing this, the insurance company told the high court that since it had no contract with the lorry owner, it is not liable to pay compensation to the victims.

“When the insurance companies were permitted, as early as October 17, 2002 (notification date) to receive premiums by e-transfer or card payments, this court is at a loss to understand as to why insurance companies are not insisting vehicle owners to accept any of the aforementioned modes of payment, and are still accepting premiums through cheques,” Justice Shankar stated.