Removing PM's picture, postal voting among parties’ demands to election commission

DMDK urged authorities to ensure members of the flying squads treat public with respect during vehicle checks and refrain from intimidating them. CPI called on the ECI to facilitate postal voting for essential service employees, such as those in the health and transport sectors, who are on duty on polling day.

CPM representatives urged CEO Sahoo to personally investigate instances of hate speech and identify the individuals responsible. Congress requested that seized money from the public be returned within 48 hours if sufficient documents are provided.

AIADMK members urged the ECI to install CCTV cameras at all polling stations. DMK members called for the removal of advertisements featuring PM Narendra Modi from the Metro rail and Vande Bharat trains and sought details on the ECI’s response to allegations of violations by rival political parties.