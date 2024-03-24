Tamil Nadu CM Stalin seeks vote for DMK in ‘chai pe charcha’

From there, the DMK leader headed to Kamarajar vegetable market in the city where he interacted with the traders and their customers. He introduced Murasoli and asked them to vote for him.

On the way back to the hotel, he stopped at a tea stall in East Main Street and interacted with the owner.

Once at the hotel, office-bearers from various farmers’ associations met him and extended support for the DMK-led alliance in the coming election.

In the evening Stalin left for Koradacherry in Tiruvarur district to participate in a public meeting and canvass votes for Murasoli as well as the CPI’s candidate for Nagapattinam V Selvaraj.