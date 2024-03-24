TN fishermen to temporarily withdraw indefinite strike condemning arrest by Sri Lankan Navy

RAMANATHAPURAM: The fishermen association announced on Saturday that they will temporarily withdraw their indefinite strike from March 27 after a meeting.

Following the arrest of 32 fishermen from Rameswaram by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged IMBL violation on Thursday, the fishermen associations in Rameswaram announced an indefinite strike and election boycott on Friday.

They have announced that the fishermen will be staging a protest in the coming weeks showing their condemnation of the fishermen.