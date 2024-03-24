TN fishermen to temporarily withdraw indefinite strike condemning arrest by Sri Lankan Navy

RAMANATHAPURAM: The fishermen association announced on Saturday that they will temporarily withdraw their indefinite strike from March 27 after a meeting.
Following the arrest of 32 fishermen from Rameswaram by the Sri Lankan Navy for alleged IMBL violation on Thursday, the fishermen associations in Rameswaram announced an indefinite strike and election boycott on Friday.
They have announced that the fishermen will be staging a protest in the coming weeks showing their condemnation of the fishermen.
While speaking, Sagayam, an association leader stated that the fishermen have staged various protests expressing their condemnation of the fishermen's arrests by Sri Lankan Navy.
Officials assured that actions are being taken towards addressing the demands of releasing the Indian fishermen in Sri Lanka and also solving the prolonging issues in the intra-country waters.
With the annual ban expected to come into effect soon, it is better to withdraw the indefinite strike considering the welfare of the fishermen, said the officials adding that boycotting the election will not solve any issue.