Voters in TN's Alakattu demand wider forest path to reach polling booths

DHARMAPURI : Residents of Alakattu tribal hamlet in Pennagaram taluk urged the Dharmapuri district administration to pave a way to polling stations in the neighbouring village of Erimalai.

“To reach the polling station at Erimalai we would have to trek at least 5 kilometre through rugged, hilly terrain. This journey is tedious and clearing an adequate path would help us greatly,” stated residents.

Alakattu village is one of the most isolated villages in Dharmapuri district. The tribal hamlet has over 180 voters who cast their votes in the polling station at Erimalai, a neighbouring hamlet located nearly 5 km away.

“To exercise our democratic rights we would have to trek through the forest in hilly terrain to reach the polling station. Creating a small pathway would greatly help us ease the journey,” demanded Alakattu residents.

Speaking to TNIE, S Pasuvaraj, a resident of Alakattu, said, “Recently, the Dharmapuri administration paved roads for the residents of Erimalai and Kottur to ensure successful polling. We in Alakattu have to trek through the forest to reach the polling station. We risk encounters with wild elephants and boars. Creating a small pathway for us to Erimalai would be helpful. The elderly and even children accompanying adults to the polling booth would also benefit.”

Another resident, R Mathesh from Alakattu, said, “We already have a footpath connecting the two villages. The problem is the terrain is too uneven and people would severely find it difficult to traverse the terrain. Usually it takes about one hour to reach Erimalai by foot. However, widening the existing path would ease the journey. We do not want any roads, a wider path would be enough to ensure that we can safely reach the polling station.”

Pennagaram Tahsildhar S Sugumar said, “We have taken efforts in many tribal hamlets to ensure ease of access on polling day. This matter will be brought to the knowledge of District Election Officer K Santhi and efforts will be taken.”