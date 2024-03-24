Wait is over: Tamil Nadu Congress list with seven names out

CHENNAI : After extensive deliberation spanning five days, Congress has finally unveiled its candidates for seven out of nine Lok Sabha constituencies. The announcement made late Saturday night brings a mix of incumbents and fresh faces into the fray. Notably, former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who voluntarily retired, emerges as a new entrant, securing the ticket for Tiruvallur reserved seat.
The candidate list includes former MLA K Gopinath for Krishnagiri, incumbent MP S Jothimani for Karur, Arani MP MK Vishnu Prasad for Cuddalore, Karti P Chidambaram for Sivaganga, B Manickam Tagore for Virudhunagar and Vijay Vasanth for Kanniyakumari.
However, the party is yet to declare candidates for the remaining two constituencies —Mayiladuthurai and Tirunelveli—newly added to the party’s roster. This staggered approach to candidate announcements mirrors the strategy employed during the 2019 elections.
Sources within the party attribute the delay to the pressure exerted by incumbent MPs eager to retain their seats and aspirants vying for selection in contested constituencies. The intensity of this internal tussle underscores the party’s confidence in securing a significant number of seats, bolstered by its alliance strength.
Pressure from the Vanniyar community to secure representation in key constituencies like Cuddalore or Krishnagiri has influenced candidate selection. While Vishnu Prasad has been named for the Cuddalore seat, the decision has sparked dissatisfaction among some Vanniyar leaders advocating for Rama Suganthan’s candidacy. Similarly, rumours of nominating a Chennai-based leader for Tirunelveli have met with resistance from local leaders, who advocate for a native candidate. The sources added that it was the main reason the candidate hadn’t been announced for the Tirunelveli seat in the first list.
Meanwhile, incumbent Trichy MP Su Thirunavukkarasar is lobbying intensively for a ticket in the Mayiladuthurai seat, sources added.
With over 40 influential individuals, including former elected representatives, vying for candidacy, only a few have succeeded, such as former Gopinath and Sasikanth Senthil. However, the cadres of the seven constituencies heaved a sigh of relief after the announcement of candidates for their respective constituencies.