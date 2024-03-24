Wait is over: Tamil Nadu Congress list with seven names out

CHENNAI : After extensive deliberation spanning five days, Congress has finally unveiled its candidates for seven out of nine Lok Sabha constituencies. The announcement made late Saturday night brings a mix of incumbents and fresh faces into the fray. Notably, former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who voluntarily retired, emerges as a new entrant, securing the ticket for Tiruvallur reserved seat.

The candidate list includes former MLA K Gopinath for Krishnagiri, incumbent MP S Jothimani for Karur, Arani MP MK Vishnu Prasad for Cuddalore, Karti P Chidambaram for Sivaganga, B Manickam Tagore for Virudhunagar and Vijay Vasanth for Kanniyakumari.

However, the party is yet to declare candidates for the remaining two constituencies —Mayiladuthurai and Tirunelveli—newly added to the party’s roster. This staggered approach to candidate announcements mirrors the strategy employed during the 2019 elections.