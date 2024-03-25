Biomolecules in fermented rice water protect colon cells against inflammation, cancer

CHENNAI: The biomolecules present in fermented rice water help maintain the health of gut cells and increase gene expression that are important for nutrient absorption and protection of intestinal lining, says a portion of an ongoing study on ‘Pazhaya Soru’.

Published by the Regenerative Medicine and Research department of Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital, the study ‘Postbiotics of Naturally Fermented Synbiotic Mixture of Rice Water Aids in Promoting Colonocyte Health’, was published on March 13, on Biomolecules, an international peer-reviewed open access journal.

“It has been known that probiotics are enriched in fermented foods such as cooked rice since ancient times. Our study links the health benefits of fermented rice water to the postbiotics (non-viable components of cells) that are generated as a result of microbial fermentation in contributing toward intestinal health,” said Dr Charumathi Anbalagan, research associate and primary author of the study.

“We identified the presence of metabolites in fermented rice water that function along energy metabolism pathways that enable cellular regeneration. Additionally, we identified many metabolites or biomolecules in rice water fermented overnight that protect the colon cells against inflammation and cancer,” she added.

Metabolites are small molecules that are involved in various biochemical processes, and are either present in food and living organisms, or generated as a result of biochemical processes such as fermentation.