BJP urges ECI to take action against Tamil Nadu minister for verbally ‘abusing’ Prime Minister Modi

CHENNAI: The state unit of the BJP on Sunday strongly condemned Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan for ‘abusing’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a meeting in Thoothukudi on March 22. BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan, in his representation to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, urged the Election Commission of India to take stringent action against the minister.

The representation said the minister used the vilest language against the prime minister in the presence of DMK MP Kanimozhi and other leaders of the party.

Meanwhile, in a post on platform X, BJP state president K Annamalai said, “The DMK leaders, when they have nothing to criticise, this is the level they stoop down to.”

State BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad, in a statement, urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to drop Anitha Radhakrishnan from the council of ministers for uttering such words about the prime minister. Since Kanimozhi was also present at the meeting when the minister made this remark, she too should apologise for the minister’s action.

However, speaking to TNIE, Radhakrishnan said the word he purportedly used refers only to “empty bag” in Hindi, and it was also an indoor meeting.

“I told this only to point out the gravity of Bajrang Dal’s conspiracy to attack Kamarajar, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, and Modi has nothing to take credit of his governance”, he said.

Fear of losing the general election has started to haunt Annamalai, and he cannot challenge Kanimozhi and contest in Thoothukudi and save his deposit, Radhakrishnan added.