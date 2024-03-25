Fight in Nilgiris between Modiji and 2G, says BJP’s Murugan, targets Raja

TIRUPPUR: BJP candidate for Nilgiris Lok Sabha constituency and Union Minister of State L Murugan said the poll fight on this seat will be between Modiji and 2G.

Speaking to media personnel in Avinashi, Murugan said, “BJP follows an honest policy in electoral politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has converted India into a welfare state in the past 10 years and we have carried out various developmental activities. We are very hopeful that Modi would score a hat-trick victory.”

He added, “In Nilgiris, people demand ‘dharma’ and reject ‘adharma’. People must decide whether they must go for Modiji or 2G. The present MP of Nilgiris, A Raja, was involved in the 2G scam which is estimated to be of Rs 1.75 lakh crore. His involvement in the scam has defamed and destroyed the reputation of the constituency.

The appeal to review the acquittal of the 2G scam culprits was accepted by the Delhi High Court on Friday. The 2G scam is a black dot in Indian history and the people of Nilgiris are worried about their representative Raja’s involvement in it.”

He further said, “BJP follows an honest policy in its administration and has zero tolerance towards corruption. Raja is known for making unsavoury remarks against people and a section of the Scheduled Caste community.

This will turn against him and I believe that the fight in Nilgiris will be between Modiji and 2G.”