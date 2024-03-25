I will be the hotline between Kovai people and PM Modi: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai, who is contesting from Coimbatore, on Sunday said he would act like a hotline between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the people of Coimbatore.

Addressing members from the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) along with the Coimbatore Builders and Contractors Association (CEBACA) and Builders Association of India (BAI) Coimbatore Centre, Annamalai said, “If we need growth like China and accountable public representatives like European countries, the only option is BJP coming to power for the third time with a large majority.”

Blaming the policies of the state government as a big challenge to industrial hubs like Coimbatore, he said, “Elected representatives from Coimbatore neglected the needs of the city in the last ten years saying they were not in power at the centre. My favourite party is the Communist party but their ideologies are outdated. Apart from the ideologies and the political stands, Coimbatore in the next five years has to completely ally with the nation and its development” he added.

Earlier, speaking in a party meeting at Saravanampatti, Annamalai said that they did not manipulate the election manifestos like DMK. “We prepare the manifesto of what would have to be done in the next five years. The people of Coimbatore know very well about the developments they received from the central government in the last ten years”, adding, “I would be a hotline between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government and the people of Coimbatore to address their needs and to bring developments to the district”.

In a press statement, Annamalai emphasised that the state government should take steps on a war footing to tackle the shortage of drinking water supply in the Coimbatore district, inform people about the current status of the check dams built by the Kerala government across the Siruvani, and take action to stop the construction of new check dams which might affect water supply.