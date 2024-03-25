‘Lose party symbol if star campaigner violates Model Code of Conduct’: Election Commission of India

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered that any violation of the model code of conduct by star campaigners will result in the respective political parties losing their recognition or symbol. A star campaigner, typically a popular figure nominated by a political party to solicit votes, includes chief ministers, ministers, party leaders, office-bearers, public speakers, and others like actors.

Quoting a directive issued by the ECI last month, official sources said that from the 2024 general election onwards, the poll panel has decided to assign responsibility for model code of conduct violations by star campaigners to the political parties.

The directive instructed chief electoral officers and district election officers that in cases of code violations by star campaigners, notices under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, should be issued to the particular individual, the candidate, and the political party concerned. “Therefore, it would only be reasonable and logical to hold the political party concerned responsible for any act of omission or commission by such leaders,” said the order.

According to an official, if a political party fails to ensure compliance with poll code norms by its star campaigners, action will be taken under section 16A of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, potentially resulting in the party’s derecognition or loss of its symbol.

The revised guidelines have been conveyed to political parties last month.