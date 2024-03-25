Tamil Nadu: Alattu tank brimming after youth, activist restore 15-km-long canal

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Alattu tank in Ramanathapuram's Sayalkudi almost reached its capacity in January, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the district administration and local youth, who rallied under environmental activist Nimal Raghavan to clear invasive species from the tank. This initiative has aided farmers in the district, which is also renowned for being prone to droughts.



There are more than 600 water resources department tanks and over 4,000 panchayat tanks in the district. The Alattu tank was one among the many waterbodies restored by Nimal and his team, which had set out to restore the 15-km-long Sankarathevan Canal. The seeds of the restoration of the waterbodies had been sowed by several requests put forth by Nimal. In October 2023, the district administration called on locals to volunteer in clearing off the invasive seemai karuvelam trees, which obstruct the flow of the waterbodies.



With a consolidated effort, works on the Sankarathevan Canal were completed in November. This, in turn, ensured flow of water from the canal to Alattu tank during the monsoon in December and January.



The Aalattu tank in Sayalkudi is one of the major tanks spread across eight acres, and had remained parched for years. Two months have passed and the tank is now brimming with water, as well as recharging the groundwater table.