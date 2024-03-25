Tamil Nadu: Lakes, tanks dry up across Dharmapuri; erratic water supply adds to woes

DHARMAPURI: The public in the rural areas of Dharmapuri district is plagued by erratic water supply as the summer advances. The district administration has been urged to step in and provide drinking water regularly.

“We need water for our livestock also. Most of the local sources like wells and most tanks are dry. Even lakes and ponds have dried out. Some farmers are buying water just to take care of their cattle,” said Vijayakumar, a farmer in Palacode.

Speaking to TNIE regarding the issue, R Rajamani from Pennagaram block said, “This year is extremely taxing for the residents of our block. We have many villages where the local sources have been completely lost. These areas require a daily supply of water. Presently, we get water once every two days. Previously, we would have at least two hours to take water from the public pipes, but now the pumps function hardly for 45 to 60 mins. The water supply has to be increased. We urge the panchayats and the Dharmapuri district administration to take the necessary steps.”

The prime source of clean drinking water in Dharmapuri district is the Hogenakkal Drinking Water and Fluorosis Mitigation Project. On an average the district receives over 76 million liters per day (MLD) of water from the project. Apart from the project supply, each panchayat relies on local sources for additional water. But water needs have increased lately as summer commenced. Local sources of water are also limited. This has resulted in erratic supply of water.

TNIE attempted to reach District Rural Development Agency officials, but they were not available to offer a response.